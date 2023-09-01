Google Introduces “Copy Video Frame” Option in Chrome Browser

Google has recently addressed the inconvenience faced by users when capturing video stills on its Chrome web browser. The traditional method of taking screenshots often resulted in lower-quality images with the video progress bar displayed. However, Google has now made this struggle a thing of the past with its new “Copy Video Frame” feature.

Available on Chrome and other Chromium-based browsers like Microsoft Edge, the new option allows users to pause a video at any time, right-click, and select “Copy Video Frame” from the pop-up menu. This automatically captures the current frame of the video without any loss in quality.

While testing the feature, it was observed that on YouTube, the “Copy Video Frame” option required two right clicks instead of one. Initially, the native YouTube menu appeared, but after a subsequent right-click, the menu with the new feature became available. Upon clicking “Copy Video Frame,” the desired frame is captured and can be pasted into supported text fields within the browser, such as Google Docs. It was also possible to paste the image into the Apple Notes app, providing the option to save the file.

However, it is important to note that there is currently no direct option to save the copied video image as a file on the desktop. Additionally, the feature has limited functionality with streaming services, as many platforms restrict the ability to capture content. Currently, the feature is only supported on YouTube, indicating that Google may need to refine it further for broader use.

Chrome’s “Copy Video Frame” feature is being rolled out today for Windows, Mac, Linux, and ChromeOS users. This addition aims to enhance the user experience while capturing video stills, but further improvements may be required to make it more versatile.

