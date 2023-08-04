Chrome for Android Prompts Users to Update Browser with Ominous Red Arrow

On Thursday, some Android users reported seeing a red arrow prompting them to update Chrome for Android, even though a new version was not currently available. This issue was primarily observed on devices running Android 13 and 14, with the red arrow appearing in the top-right corner, including on Chrome’s New Tab Page. Tapping on the arrow would open the overflow menu, where a message stating “Update Chrome” would be displayed, indicating that a “newer version is available.”

This message is typically used by Google to encourage users to install updates in order to access the latest features and security patches. However, in this case, tapping on the prompt would open the Chrome Beta Play Store listing, even if the user was already on the latest stable release (version 115.0.5790.166, which was released the day before and was currently being rolled out).

Interestingly, there was no beta channel update available, and even installing Chrome as a second browser did not resolve the issue. The red arrow warning would persist in Chrome’s overflow menu, regardless of browser version.

While it is expected that Google will address this issue and remove the warning, there is currently no action required from users. They are not in any immediate danger, and there is no need for concern.

In the meantime, users can continue to use Chrome for Android without any major impact. It is advisable to regularly check for updates to ensure that the browser remains up to date with the latest features and security enhancements.