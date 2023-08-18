Chip and Joanna Gaines Announce Opening Date for New Waco Hotel

Chip and Joanna Gaines have set the opening date for their highly anticipated hotel in downtown Waco. Originally planned for 2021 but delayed due to the pandemic, the boutique hotel, called Hotel 1928, will officially open its doors on November 1. The couple, known for their Magnolia brand, partnered with Adventurous Journeys Capital Partners to bring this project to life.

Hotel 1928 is located at 701 Washington St. in the former Grand Karem Shrine Building. The 33-room hotel boasts a 6,600-square-foot event space and a rooftop terrace that will house one of the three restaurants included in the project. The rooftop restaurant, named Bertie’s on the Roof, will offer seasonal dishes. The Brasserie at Hotel 1928 will serve Southern classics with a Texas twist, while The Cafe at Hotel 1928 will provide coffee, baked goods, and light bites throughout the day. The two-story library in The Cafe will offer seating as well as a to-go service.

The name Hotel 1928 pays homage to the year the building was constructed as a social club. Originally the county offices, the building has been repurposed to accommodate the hotel and dining establishments. The 59,200-square-foot property qualifies for “opportunity zone” tax benefits under the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, designed to stimulate development in economically distressed communities.

Chip and Joanna Gaines have been instrumental in transforming Waco into a tourist destination. They began their journey with the renovation of the abandoned silos on Webster Avenue in 2015, and have since expanded their Magnolia brand into various businesses including retail, restaurants, and home goods. The couple’s previous projects have also received economic development incentives, further solidifying their commitment to the growth of their community.

With a November 1 opening date, Hotel 1928 is set to be another exciting addition to the thriving downtown area of Waco, Texas.