Chinese Firm Apologizes for Using Microsoft’s Open Source Code Without Proper Disclosure

Chinese consultancy Digital Guandong has issued an apology after it was found to have used open source code from Microsoft without properly disclosing this fact. The company’s apology relates to its product called CEC-IDE, which is available on Microsoft’s Visual Studio Marketplace and GitHub. The tool is marketed as being able to “Differentiate your VSCode with Chinese characteristics.”

One way in which CEC-IDE differentiates itself is through the inclusion of a database of “sensitive words,” some of which are considered Not Safe For Work and Not Safe For China. The launch of CEC-IDE garnered excitement in Chinese media, with reports praising it as a “new self-developed super powerful” tool that challenges foreign monopolies.

However, users soon noticed that the product displayed the text “Copyright © Microsoft 2022. All rights reserved” in its properties. This, combined with its similarities to Microsoft’s Visual Studio Code, led to suspicions that Digital Guandong had used Microsoft’s code without proper attribution. While Digital Guandong had the right to release CEC-IDE under the MIT license, its failure to disclose this adequately led to the controversy.

In its apology, Digital Guandong acknowledged that CEC-IDE indeed uses open source VSCode with some modifications and additional functions. The company stated that the omission of the MIT license document was unintentional. The apology also praised open source software and its popularity among programmers, including at Digital Guandong.

This incident highlights the importance of properly and transparently attributing open source code. Open source software is widely utilized and valued within the programming community, and it is crucial for developers and organizations to adhere to licensing requirements and provide appropriate credit when using open source code.

Sources:

– Digital Guandong Apology