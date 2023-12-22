China Launches Shenlong Spaceplane for Third Mission

China has once again launched its top-secret spaceplane, Shenlong, on its third mission. This time, however, the purpose of the mission remains unknown. Chinese state media outlet Xinhua only provided a vague explanation, stating that the spacecraft would operate in orbit and conduct reusable technology verification and space science experiments to support the peaceful use of space.

During the mission, six mysterious objects were also released from the spaceplane. These objects, resembling drones, have caught the attention of amateur astronomer and satellite tracker Scott Tilley, who has been monitoring their movements. Tilley noted that the objects, labeled A through F, appear to be emitting data, although the content of the signals remains unclear.

While Tilley speculates that Object A may be emitting data from a nearby object, this is purely speculative and lacks concrete evidence. Another amateur radio operator, Daniel Estévez, analyzed the signals and concluded that they contain minimal data.

Interestingly, the mysterious objects seem to have the strongest signals while passing over North America, leading Tilley to speculate the presence of a clandestine ground station on the west coast or a ship off the coast. However, this is purely conjecture at this point.

This is not the first time China’s spaceplane has released objects during its missions. In fact, this marks the third time over the course of three years. Previous assumptions suggested that the objects released were either service modules or small satellites used for monitoring the spaceplane.

As the mission continues, researchers and enthusiasts eagerly await further information to uncover the purpose and nature of these mysterious objects accompanying the Shenlong spaceplane.