Meitu Launches AI-Powered Digital Human Generator DreamAvatar

Chinese company Meitu, well-known for its selfie and social app, has introduced an AI-powered digital human generator called DreamAvatar. The new app features an AI Actor function that allows users to transform real individuals into AI avatars in short video clips.

The DreamAvatar app incorporates advanced technologies such as 3D human posture estimation, driving algorithms, camera pose estimation, and light estimation algorithms. These technologies enable the digital actors to accurately identify, track, and replicate human movements, creating a seamless integration with the video background.

Meitu’s AI Actor feature in DreamAvatar has various application scenarios, including video content creation, film processing, and editing. It aims to revolutionize the way video content is produced by providing an easy and efficient method for generating AI avatars.

This AI-powered digital human generator has the potential to streamline the production process for filmmakers and content creators. It offers the ability to quickly generate AI avatars, reducing the need for casting, hiring actors, and coordinating schedules.

DreamAvatar opens up new possibilities for video content creation, allowing for realistic replication of human movements and actions. It has the potential to bring virtual characters to life, enabling filmmakers and creators to visualize their ideas in a more immersive and innovative way.

With the launch of DreamAvatar, Meitu showcases its ongoing commitment to using AI technology to enhance the user experience. The app demonstrates the company’s ability to push boundaries and develop innovative solutions for the digital media industry.

Sources:

– Meitu statement, in Chinese