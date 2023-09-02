Development of Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 Transferred to The Chinese Room

Paradox Interactive has announced that The Chinese Room, a UK-based studio known for exploration games, will be taking over the development of Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2. The action RPG, which has experienced a troubled development, now has a new release date set for fall 2024.

The Chinese Room showcased an announcement video during PAX West, revealing their involvement in the project. They expressed their excitement for working on a game that aligns with their studio’s expertise in intricate narratives set in dark settings. Ed Daly, the studio director at The Chinese Room, stated that they are committed to creating a game that honors the legacy of its predecessor while bringing its gameplay to the modern era.

Paradox Interactive’s VP of World of Darkness, Sean Greaney, expressed confidence in The Chinese Room’s ability to develop a story that resonates with players. He emphasized that the collaboration was an important step to ensure the success of Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2.

The game was originally being developed by Hardsuit Labs and was scheduled for release in 2020. However, due to various setbacks and changes within the development team, Paradox Interactive decided to transfer development to The Chinese Room. Fredrik Wester, CEO of Paradox, revealed that they almost scrapped the project entirely after parting ways with Hardsuit Labs.

Fans of the franchise can expect to see gameplay footage of Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 in January 2024. The Chinese Room’s involvement brings a fresh start to the game and raises hopes for a successful release that stays true to the essence of the franchise.

Sources:

– Video Games Chronicle (Paradox Interactive): https://www.videogameschronicle.com/companies/paradox-interactive/

– Video Games Chronicle (Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2): https://www.videogameschronicle.com/games/vampire-the-masquerade-bloodlines-2/

– Video Games Chronicle (The Chinese Room): https://www.videogameschronicle.com/companies/sumo-digital/the-chinese-room/

– Video Games Chronicle (Hardsuit Labs): https://www.videogameschronicle.com/companies/paradox-interactive/hardsuit-labs/