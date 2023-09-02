Chinese Courts Declare Digital Assets as Legal and Protected by Law

China’s recent ban on cryptocurrencies in 2021 may have come as a surprise to many, but there’s an interesting twist to the story. The country’s courts have now expressed support for the rights of digital asset owners. A report from a top Chinese court has sparked significant discussions within the crypto community.

According to the court, digital assets should have a legal and safe status, and they should be subject to existing rules and regulations. The Chinese courts operate independently, making decisions without external influence. They handle various types of cases, ranging from personal matters to financial disputes.

The concept of digital property is addressed in a paper titled “Analysis of Virtual Currency Properties.” The paper argues that digital assets should be treated as any other form of property and should be protected accordingly. Although China does not endorse all digital currencies, this paper emphasizes the importance of ensuring the safety of people’s digital assets.

The paper also touches upon the legal issues surrounding crimes involving digital assets. It states that these assets cannot be seized arbitrarily, necessitating the need for appropriate crime and personal laws to handle such cases and safeguard everyone’s rights.

This recent development in Chinese courts comes amidst a rollercoaster ride for cryptocurrencies in the country. Initially, China expressed opposition to crypto-related activities and foreign crypto services. However, the courts seem to have taken a different stance. In September 2022, it was acknowledged that Chinese crypto enthusiasts still have rights, particularly in cases of theft or breached contracts. Furthermore, in May 2022, a Shanghai court declared Bitcoin as digital property, affirming its legal status.

There appears to be a shift in China’s stance on cryptocurrencies. Despite the mining ban, the country has seen a resurgence in Bitcoin mining activity, climbing back to the second position globally within a year.

This new court view showcases a different facet of China’s crypto space. While the government exercises caution, the courts have demonstrated a different perspective. This development is significant for those monitoring China’s crypto movements, as it suggests that the story of China and digital assets is far from over.

Sources:

– Chinese Arbitration Court Bitcoin Property

– “Analysis of Virtual Currency Properties” paper”