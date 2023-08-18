China’s Chang’e-4 Reveals Lunar Surface in Unprecedented Detail

China’s Chang’e-4 mission, which made history in 2018 by landing on the far side of the moon, has provided scientists with a detailed visualization of the moon’s upper 1,000 feet (300 meters) of surface. The mission’s rover, Yutu-2, equipped with Lunar Penetrating Radar (LPR) technology, has been able to send radio signals deep into the moon’s surface and create a map of its subsurface structures.

The data collected by Yutu-2’s LPR has revealed billions of years of lunar history that were previously hidden. The top 130 feet (40 meters) of the lunar surface consists of multiple layers of dust, soil, and broken rocks, with a crater formation surrounded by ejecta debris from an impact event. Further down, researchers discovered five distinct layers of lunar lava that flowed billions of years ago.

Scientists believe that the moon formed 4.51 billion years ago when a Mars-size object collided with Earth and broke off a chunk, which eventually became the moon. The moon continued to be bombarded by objects for about 200 million years, leading to cracks on its surface. Similar to Earth, the moon’s mantle contained pockets of molten material called magma, which seeped out through these cracks in volcanic eruptions.

The new data from Chang’e-4 indicates that volcanic activity on the moon slowed down over time. The layers of volcanic rock grew thinner as they approached the moon’s surface, suggesting that less lava flowed in later eruptions compared to earlier ones. This indicates that the moon was gradually cooling down and becoming less active volcanically.

Although volcanic activity on the moon is believed to have ceased about 1 billion years ago, there may still be magma deep beneath the lunar surface. The research team hopes that future missions by Chang’e-4 will provide insights into unexpected geological formations on the moon.

Chang’e-4’s discoveries contribute to a better understanding of the moon’s geological history and its dormant volcanic activity. The mission’s success in revealing the lunar surface in unprecedented detail opens doors for further scientific exploration and potential discoveries.