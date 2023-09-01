Chinese Town Becomes Digital Yuan Demonstration Town

A town in China’s Jiangsu Province, Likou, has agreed to become a digital yuan “demonstration town” after striking a deal with the Likou Branch of the Postal Savings Bank of China. The town’s government and the bank will work together to build a digital RMB demonstration town. The Postal Savings Bank of China has been a strong advocate for the digital yuan and has focused on developing offline and hard wallet solutions. Likou’s goal is to become a model for other towns looking to adopt the digital yuan.

The central People’s Bank of China has expressed that the digital yuan could be a solution for the unbanked population in the country. As of 2021, 20% of Chinese residents were classified as unbanked, with low internet penetration at just 54%. In comparison, neighboring South Korea has only 5% unbanked residents and a higher internet penetration rate of 95%. The Likou deal aims to promote the application and popularization of the digital yuan, as well as advance the town’s “green” and “smart city” technologies.

The Likou town government plans to create a specialized digital yuan community to provide efficient, convenient, and safe services for the public and local enterprises. The exact methods and strategies to achieve these goals were not disclosed. However, the town aims to develop and adopt various technologies that align with the digital economy.

In other parts of Jiangsu Province, a farmer’s market in Wuxi held a promotional event for digital yuan payments. Many stallholders at the market offered discounts and bonuses for customers paying with the digital currency. The central bank is actively encouraging the adoption of digital yuan micropayments in various sectors, including transport and retail.

