The Legal Status of Virtual Currencies in China: A Comprehensive Report

According to a recent report by the People’s Court of China, virtual currencies are not categorized as illegal items in the country. The report, titled “Identification of the Property Attributes of Virtual Currency and Disposal of Property Involved in the Case,” examines the legal status and treatment of digital assets within China’s legal framework.

Contrary to the cautious approach taken by the Chinese government towards digital currencies, the report indicates that virtual assets held by individuals are recognized as legal property and are protected by law. It suggests a unified strategy that combines criminal and civil law to better safeguard personal property rights.

China’s People’s Bank further reinforced this stance with new measures set to go into effect in September 2023. These measures include the banning of virtual currency exchange and conversion to traditional fiat currencies, restrictions on the issuance of digital currency tokens and derivatives, stringent rules against broadcasting cryptocurrency-specific information, and increased surveillance on crypto mining activities using real-time electricity usage. These regulations have had significant effects on the digital currency market, leading to declines in prominent cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Meanwhile, in Hong Kong, China has approved a comprehensive digital asset plan to transform the city-state into a crypto hub. Hong Kong enjoys a degree of autonomy under the “One Country, Two Systems” principle, which allows it to explore a more open digital asset environment compared to the mainland.

While China remains cautious about digital currencies, the People’s Court report highlights that virtual currencies are legal property, granting them legal protection. It suggests a more comprehensive approach that combines criminal and civil law to ensure the proper recognition and treatment of digital assets.

Sources:

– “Identification of the Property Attributes of Virtual Currency and Disposal of Property Involved in the Case” – People’s Court of China.

– “People’s Bank of China reinforces September deadline.” – ODaily.