China Mandates App Providers to File Business Details with Government

China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) has announced new regulations that will require all mobile app providers in the country to submit their business details to the government. Failure to comply will result in punishment after the grace period ends in March of next year. This move is aimed at combating online fraud but will impact all apps in China.

Experts suggest that these regulations may restrict the number of apps available and particularly affect small developers. The order effectively requires approvals from the ministry, making it difficult for app developers, both local and foreign-based, to operate without proper filings.

Foreign-based developers, who previously published their apps through Apple’s App Store without documentation, will also be affected. To comply with the new rules, app developers will need to establish a company in China or work with a local publisher. Apple has not yet commented on these regulations.

In addition to app providers, the MIIT also stated that entities engaging in internet services in fields such as news, publishing, education, film, television, and religion must submit relevant documents.

The implementation of these regulations could impact the availability of popular social media apps, including Facebook, Instagram, and X, as their usage is currently restricted in China. However, these apps can still be downloaded from app stores and used by Chinese citizens when traveling abroad.

China already requires mobile games to obtain licenses before launching in the country, resulting in the removal of unlicensed games from app stores in 2020. Tencent’s WeChat, China’s leading online social platform, announced that its mini apps must also adhere to the new rules. New apps within WeChat must complete the filing before launch, beginning in September, while existing mini apps have until the end of March.

These new regulations highlight China’s ongoing efforts to exercise greater control over the app industry and combat online fraud within its borders.