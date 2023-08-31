Chinese State Media Celebrates Huawei’s New Smartphone as a Symbol of Victory

Chinese state media has expressed national pride over the release of Huawei’s latest smartphone, portraying it as a technological triumph and a repudiation of US efforts to contain China. The smartphone, called the Mate 60 Pro, debuted without warning on online malls just as US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo visited Beijing and Shanghai. The device is seen as a comeback for Huawei’s self-designed Kirin chips, which the company was denied access to due to American trade curbs.

While Huawei has not confirmed if the device has 5G capabilities, there has been speculation online that it does. If true, this would make it the first 5G handset from Huawei since it lost access to advanced chipmaking technologies in 2020. However, the authenticity of these reports has not been verified.

Huawei, one of the world’s biggest telecommunications providers, has been the focus of American trade curbs due to concerns about its links to the Chinese government. The release of the Mate 60 Pro has been hailed as a resurgence for Huawei and a reflection of the ongoing US-China tech war. Chinese nationalists, who see Huawei as a symbol of the country’s global clout, have fervently supported the company and protested against American sanctions.

The timing of the handset release was seen by many in China as deliberate, coinciding with Raimondo’s visit. Chinese netizens on Weibo, a popular social media platform, shared a photo that claimed to be taken with the Mate 60 Pro, further fueling patriotic sentiment. Chinese chip-related and Huawei-supplier stocks surged following the news.

The Chinese government has successfully rallied its population around its tough policies concerning the West, even in the face of American sanctions. Despite potential hardships caused by these policies, the Chinese public continues to support the government’s narrative of US hostility and attempts to contain China’s development.

Chinese state media hopes that the voices of support for Huawei and criticism of US policies will have an impact on Washington’s stance. They express optimism that a return to previous trade arrangements between China and the US will allow both countries to leverage their comparative advantages and create more groundbreaking innovations.

Sources:

– Bloomberg