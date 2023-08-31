China Prepares for Digital Yuan Adoption at Asian Games

China is gearing up for a new phase of digital yuan adoption, which will be showcased during the upcoming Asian Games. The nation plans to introduce its central bank digital currency (CBDC) to a large international audience for the first time at the sporting event. The games will be held in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, from September 23 to October 8.

In the pilot zones, citizens will have the opportunity to purchase event tickets using the official CBDC app. This marks the first instance of a major sporting event in China accepting digital yuan for ticket purchases. State-run commercial banks and e-commerce platforms are expected to play a prominent role in promoting the digital currency to international visitors.

According to a spokesperson from Meituan, a leading e-commerce giant, the use of the digital yuan in “large-scale international sports events” will serve as a demonstration of China’s progress in digital economy development and inclusive finance to the international community. The tourism sector, banks, and retailers view this event as an excellent opportunity to further drive adoption of the CBDC.

In preparation for the Asian Games, banks and retailers previously promoted the digital yuan at the Chengdu World University Games. Manuals and instruction guides for using digital yuan hard wallets were issued in several languages, including Chinese, English, French, and Spanish. Merchants in the athletes’ village upgraded their point-of-sale machines to accept CBDC payments.

Leading up to the Asian Games, the People’s Bank of China plans to update its official CBDC app, allowing visitors to purchase event tickets, pay for transportation, access event information, and utilize various other services. In anticipation of the games, rail networks in and around Hangzhou as well as metro networks in host cities have already been upgraded to support CBDC payments.

Furthermore, the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) has released commemorative digital yuan hardware wallets with an Asian Games theme. These wallets may be used by both Chinese spectators from outside the pilot zone and non-Chinese nationals. Additionally, the ICBC has been actively promoting the digital yuan in Wenzhou, a nearby city hosting Asian Games events, and has transformed bank outlets in the region.

The Asian Games will serve as a significant milestone for China’s digital yuan adoption, allowing the nation to demonstrate its progress in developing a robust digital economy and inclusive financial system to the global community.

