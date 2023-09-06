China Produces 5G Smartphone Despite US Export Restrictions

China has defied US-led export restrictions by producing a 5G smartphone powered by an advanced silicon chip. The Huawei Mate 60 Pro utilizes the Kirin 9000s chip, which was manufactured in China by Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC). This marks a significant achievement for China’s domestic chip ecosystem as SMIC’s processor is the first to utilize its most advanced 7 nanometer (nm) technology.

Since 2019, the US has restricted Huawei’s access to chipmaking tools needed for manufacturing cutting-edge handset models. This has limited Huawei’s ability to produce 5G phones, despite being a leading manufacturer of 5G network equipment. The Huawei ban has been enforced in multiple countries over concerns about national security and ties to the Chinese government. In response, Huawei has filed a lawsuit against operators in Portugal for being barred from using its equipment in 5G networks.

Analysts see China’s success in producing the 7nm chip as a “slap in the face” to the US. SMIC previously faced barriers to obtaining the necessary machines, but it is believed they were able to produce the chips by modifying simpler machines from ASML, a Dutch firm. However, some research firms predict that this method may result in a lower yield of usable chips compared to industry norms.

The US has strived to keep advanced chipmaking technologies, such as extreme ultraviolet lithography (EUV), out of the hands of China. This has imposed high costs on China’s efforts to produce controlled technologies, but the Chinese government appears determined to invest in the country’s chip sector.

Huawei’s Mate 60 Pro, which boasts the capability of making satellite calls, has generated excitement among Chinese consumers. Social media users have shared teardown videos and speed tests indicating that the smartphone achieves download speeds surpassing other top-line 5G phones. It is unclear whether Huawei collaborated with SMIC or purchased the required technology and equipment from the company.

The research firm TechInsights initially reported these findings, shedding light on China’s progress in the face of export restrictions.

