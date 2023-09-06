China Bans Use of Apple iPhones in Government Agencies to Bolster Cybersecurity

According to the Wall Street Journal, China has directed employees at central government agencies to refrain from using Apple iPhones or other foreign-branded technologies at work. This move is aimed at reducing Beijing’s reliance on foreign technology and improving cybersecurity by curbing the flow of sensitive information outside China.

The directive, which was communicated to staff through workplace chat groups and meetings, is expected to have a chilling effect on foreign brands in China, including Apple. The country accounts for 19% of Apple’s overall revenue, making it one of the company’s largest markets.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has been emphasizing national security as Beijing’s rivalry with Washington intensifies. As a result, there has been a tightening of state control over data and digital activities in recent years. In July, China expanded its counter-espionage law, broadening the definition of spying and providing the same protection to “documents, data, materials, and items related to national security and interests” as state secrets.

Apple has complied with the Chinese government’s demands in the past, including the removal of apps deemed illegal. The company’s products are predominantly assembled in China, generating millions of jobs through contract manufacturers and suppliers. However, this latest directive restricting iPhone use at work indicates a heightened effort by Beijing to enforce such rules.

While Apple and Tesla have constructed data centers in China to address concerns about locally collected data, both companies have faced restrictions from the Chinese government. In 2021, Tesla vehicles were restricted for use by Chinese military employees and staffers of key state-owned companies due to concerns over the data the cars gather.

In contrast, the United States has not implemented an outright ban on Chinese-owned TikTok, despite warnings from various federal agencies about potential national security threats. While the app has been banned on government-issued devices and in some states, it remains accessible to most users.

In conclusion, China’s ban on the use of Apple iPhones in government agencies is part of a wider effort to enhance cybersecurity and reduce reliance on foreign technology. This move is expected to impact foreign brands operating in China, including Apple, which derives a significant portion of its revenue from the country.

Sources:

– FoxBusiness.com

– Wall Street Journal

– Reuters