China Orders Officials to Stop Using Apple iPhones for Work

China has reportedly instructed officials at central government agencies to refrain from using Apple iPhones and other foreign-branded devices for work or bringing them into the office. The ban was issued in recent weeks by superiors to their staff, but the extent of its distribution remains unknown.

This directive comes ahead of Apple’s upcoming event, which is speculated to be the launch of a new line of iPhones. The ban could potentially cause concern among foreign companies operating in China as tensions between the United States and China continue to escalate.

While the Wall Street Journal report does not mention any specific phone makers other than Apple, China’s ongoing efforts to reduce reliance on foreign technologies have been evident. State-affiliated firms such as banks have been encouraged to switch to local software, and the country has been actively promoting domestic chip manufacturing.

China’s desire for self-reliance in technology has intensified in recent years. In 2020, the concept of a “dual circulation” growth model was introduced to reduce dependence on foreign markets and technology, driven by concerns over data security.

It is important to note that Sino-U.S. tensions have been on the rise, with Washington and its allies striving to limit China’s access to crucial equipment necessary for the competitiveness of its chip industry. In response, Beijing has imposed restrictions on shipments from prominent U.S. companies.

The restrictions implemented by China align with similar bans imposed by the United States on Chinese smartphone maker Huawei and the short video platform TikTok, owned by China’s ByteDance. These measures reflect the growing influence of geopolitical tensions on the tech industry.

China is a significant market for Apple, accounting for nearly one-fifth of its revenue. However, this recent ban on foreign-branded devices may have implications for the company’s operations in the country.

Source: Reuters (no URL provided)