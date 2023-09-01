Child Advocacy Group Launches Campaign Against Apple to Reinstate CSAM Detection

Child safety advocacy group, Heat Initiative, has recently launched a multi-million dollar campaign urging Apple to reinstate its iCloud Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) detection tools. This move comes after Apple decided to abandon its plans for on-device and iCloud CSAM detection, citing user privacy as the reason.

In response to Apple’s decision, Heat Initiative has created a campaign website to raise awareness about the issue. The website includes alleged case studies that highlight instances where iCloud was used to store child sexual abuse materials, such as explicit photos, videos, and messages. The advocacy group is calling on Apple to take action and detect, report, and remove such content from iCloud. They also advocate for the implementation of a robust reporting mechanism for users to report child sexual abuse materials to Apple.

Heat Initiative has directly addressed Apple CEO Tim Cook with a letter expressing their disappointment and shock at Apple’s reversal of CSAM detection measures. On their campaign website, visitors are given the opportunity to send a prewritten email to the entire Apple executive team, demanding action on this issue.

The controversy surrounding CSAM detection tools began when Apple initially announced plans to implement them in 2021. However, the company ultimately decided to abandon these tools in December 2022, which has sparked further debate and concern.

Heat Initiative is not the only organization urging Apple to reinstate CSAM detection. Christian Brothers Investment Services and Degroof Petercam are both filing shareholder resolutions to address this topic.

In conclusion, Heat Initiative’s campaign aims to pressure Apple into reinstating CSAM detection in order to protect children and ensure their safety online. The dispute over user privacy versus the prevention of child sexual abuse remains a complex issue that continues to be debated by various stakeholders.

*Definitions:*

CSAM – Child Sexual Abuse Material

Sources: Heat Initiative, 9to5mac