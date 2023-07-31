Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Catches Fire During Dyno Test, Driver Escapes Uninjured

During a dyno test at Complete Street Performance, an unexpected incident occurred when a Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 caught fire. The tuning shop was preparing the car for the upcoming Camaro Fest XII, and it had already reached a powerful 811 horsepower. However, the shop wanted to push for more performance.

After making some software tweaks, the dyno test was conducted again. Unfortunately, this time things did not go as planned. The transmission experienced a catastrophic failure, causing the car to be engulfed in flames. Shortly after, the side airbag deployed.

Luckily, the driver managed to escape without any serious injuries, although he did hurt his shoulder when the airbag deployed. Complete Street Performance had fire extinguishers prepared for such situations, and they were able to quickly extinguish the flames.

In addition to the fire, footage of the aftermath reveals that the seat airbag and the airbags on the right side of the car were also triggered. Despite the destruction, the engine remained intact. Moments before the transmission failure, it was producing 829 horsepower.

Andrew Zurick, the owner of Complete Street Performance and the Camaro ZL1, remains positive despite the incident. He believes that the outcome could have been much worse if the transmission had failed during a drag strip race or on a public road.

Although the Camaro ZL1 did not make it to Camaro Fest XII, Zurick still attended the event with a Corvette C8 and other cars. Complete Street Performance, based in Pennsylvania, already has a replacement transmission ready to be installed in the Camaro, and Zurick is optimistic about getting the car back on the road soon.