Samsung Launches New Campaign for Galaxy A14 5G Featuring ‘Voice Focus’ Feature

Samsung’s latest campaign for the Galaxy A14 5G, titled “Shor No More,” highlights the new ‘Voice Focus’ feature. Created by Cheil India, the campaign aims to create awareness and generate buzz around the innovative feature.

The storyline of the campaign revolves around the idea that Indian cities are full of various noises, making it difficult for consumers to have clear conversations on their smartphones. The ‘Voice Focus’ feature in the Galaxy A14 5G addresses this issue by cutting out the ambient noise, allowing users to be heard loud and clear even in noisy environments.

The digital film showcases a person walking through crowded and noisy streets, continuously followed by different noise-makers. However, the person remains unaffected by the noise, thanks to the ‘Voice Focus’ feature. When they receive a phone call and struggle to be heard, they switch on the feature, which filters out the background noise and amplifies their voice, ensuring a clear conversation.

Aditya Babbar, Senior Director of Mobile Business at Samsung India, explains that the ‘Voice Focus’ feature was developed with Indian consumers in mind. It aims to provide a holistic 5G experience by addressing the issue of ambient noise that is prevalent in Indian cities. Additionally, Samsung has made the Galaxy A14 5G affordable, with pricing options as low as INR 44 per day, in line with the brand’s philosophy of accessibility and inclusivity.

Cheil India’s Chief Creative Officer, Vikash Chemjong, mentions that the campaign effortlessly demonstrates the product’s unique selling point, showcasing how noise is a constant in India and how the ‘Voice Focus’ feature offers a solution.

The digital-first campaign serves to inform consumers about Samsung’s latest innovation and its availability on the Galaxy A14 5G smartphones. With its catchy tagline, “Shor No More,” the campaign aims to capture the attention of consumers and generate excitement around the feature.

Overall, Samsung’s campaign for the Galaxy A14 5G effectively showcases the ‘Voice Focus’ feature and demonstrates how it addresses a common pain point for smartphone users in noisy environments.

