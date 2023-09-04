New Approach to Addressing Quantum Dots Opens Doors for Scalable Quantum Systems

Scientists at QuTech, a collaboration between TU Delft and TNO, have made a significant breakthrough in the field of quantum computing. They have developed a method for addressing multiple quantum dots using a chessboard-like system, which allows for the operation of the largest gate-defined quantum dot system to date. This approach has the potential to scale the number of qubits in quantum systems, bringing practical quantum technology closer to reality.

Quantum dots are capable of storing qubits, the fundamental units of quantum information. Currently, each qubit requires its own addressing line and control electronics, making it highly impractical for large-scale quantum systems. However, the new approach developed by the researchers at QuTech enables the addressing of quantum dots using a combination of horizontal and vertical lines, similar to a chessboard. This allows for the operation of a 16 quantum dot system in a 4×4 array.

Francesco Borsoi, the first author of the study, explains that this method of addressing quantum dots is advantageous for scaling up to many qubits. Instead of requiring millions of control lines for millions of qubits, this approach would only need thousands of lines. This reduction in lines brings the scalability of quantum systems closer to that of conventional computer chips.

The quality of qubits is also crucial for the success of quantum computers. The researchers have achieved a fidelity of 99.992% in operating these types of qubits, which corresponds to an average error of less than 1 per 10,000 operations. This level of fidelity is the highest achieved for any quantum dot system and has been made possible by employing advanced control methods and using germanium as the host material.

In addition to being a breakthrough for quantum computing, the researchers have also demonstrated the potential of quantum dot systems for quantum simulation. By leveraging the principles of quantum mechanics, quantum dot arrays can be highly effective in simulating quantum physics. The researchers have already performed rudimentary simulations of resonating valence bonds and believe that larger systems can address longstanding questions in physics.

While there is still much work to be done, this new approach to addressing quantum dots opens the door to scalable quantum systems and paves the way for practical quantum technology. The researchers are looking forward to further exploring the limits and possibilities of their chessboard circuits and investigating the interconnection of multiple circuits to build even larger quantum systems.

Reference: “Shared control of a 16 semiconductor quantum dot crossbar array” by Francesco Borsoi, Nico W. Hendrickx, Valentin John, Marcel Meyer, Sayr Motz, Floor van Riggelen, Amir Sammak, Sander L. de Snoo, Giordano Scappucci, and Menno Veldhorst, 28 August 2023, Nature Nanotechnology.

DOI: 10.1038/s41565-023-01491-3