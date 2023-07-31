Breadwinner A-Road: A Custom-made Bike for Versatile Road Riding

The Breadwinner A-Road is a custom-made bike designed for versatile road riding experiences. It is currently being showcased at the Enve 2023 Builder Round-Up, an event that brings together custom bike builders to display their best frameworks equipped with Enve parts.

Hailing from Portland, Oregon, Breadwinner is the maker of this spectacular-looking A-Road. This steel bike is the brand’s all-road model, perfect for various road conditions. Whether you’re riding on smooth pavement, chip-sealed roads, or primitive gravel, the A-Road is designed to deliver an excellent riding experience.

The frame of the A-Road is made from a custom Columbus steel blend, specifically the Spirit and Life models. It is complemented by a lively Reynolds steel fork, promising a smooth and responsive ride. The bike is compatible with tires up to 40mm wide, allowing for some gravel road adventures. The featured custom build in the pictures showcases 34mm Schwalbe Pro One TLE tires on carbon Enve SES 4.5 rims. These rims are laced on Chris King R45d in 3d Violet hubs, adding a touch of color to the setup.

Despite the steel fork, the A-Road remains comparable in weight to its carbon-forked counterpart. The Breadwinner Segmented Steel AR Fork offers a bit more flex, which can be advantageous when paired with stiff carbon all-road wheels like the ENVE SES 4.5 or Astral Luna.

Enve components dominate the A-Road, including an Enve Composite SES AR handlebar, stem, and seatpost. These components are painted to match the bike’s overall color scheme. The bike is equipped with the newest SRAM Force AXS groupset, adding a stylish touch to the setup.

The A-Road also features stealthy mudguard mounts, allowing the attachment of mudguards while still accommodating 35mm tires. Additionally, the bike has integrated dynamo wiring and mounts available.

As a custom build, pricing for the A-Road varies. However, for those interested in recreating the featured build, the A-Road frame and fork retail for $3,295 (£2,558), while complete builds start at $5,900 (£4,581).

Please note that this article is part of our “bike at bedtime” series, which highlights various bikes including the Scarab Cycles Campesinas, another bike showcased at the 2023 Enve Builder Round-Up.