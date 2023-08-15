The LG StanbyME Go: A Portable TV/Suitcase Combo

LG is now accepting preorders for its latest innovation, the StanbyME Go. This unique product combines a TV with a built-in suitcase, allowing for effortless portability. Priced at $1,000, the device features a 27-inch 1080p screen.

One of the standout features of the StanbyME Go is its built-in battery, which provides up to three hours of usage. This means users can easily take the TV out of its suitcase and use it in various settings, whether it be in the car, different rooms of the house, or even on trips.

With an HDMI port, users can connect additional devices such as a Fire TV, Apple TV, or gaming console. This eliminates the need for separate devices, providing convenience and simplicity.

The StanbyME Go comes preloaded with popular streaming apps such as YouTube TV, Apple TV, Paramount+, Disney+, Hulu, and Netflix. It also includes a touchscreen interface for easy navigation and four speakers for enhanced audio quality.

This innovative product from LG brings to mind the portable Samsung Galaxy View tablet from 2015, albeit in a more compact and portable form factor reminiscent of luggage.

With its unique blend of portability and functionality, the LG StanbyME Go aims to redefine how we enjoy televisions. Users can now seamlessly move their TV from one location to another, making it an ideal choice for those who are constantly on the go.