Starfield Achievements Leaked Online Ahead of Launch

The achievements for Bethesda’s highly anticipated RPG, Starfield, have been leaked online, according to reports. The leaked list of achievements contains potential spoilers for the game’s story and gameplay secrets. Starfield is set to launch on September 19, 2023, on Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass.

The leaked achievements reveal that there are dozens of objectives to complete in Starfield. Many of them are related to the game’s plot and various gameplay features. While the achievements offer a glimpse into the game’s content, readers should be cautious of potential spoilers.

Some of the reported achievements include completing specific quests such as “A Legacy Forged,” “All That Money Can Buy,” “Entangled,” and “Further Into the Unknown.” Other achievements involve reaching certain levels, joining factions, modifying ships, eliminating enemies, and visiting different star systems.

The achievement titles suggest that Starfield will offer an expansive gameplay experience. With its epic space opera narrative, the game is expected to feature elements of adventure, politics, mystery, betrayal, romance, and high-stakes action.

As the release date for Starfield approaches, excitement and expectations are growing among Xbox fans. The game aims to become one of the standout titles on Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass. Starfield is scheduled to launch on September 19, 2023, with a five-day early access period for premium edition buyers.