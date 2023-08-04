Unlocking the Power of ChatGPT Plus and Code Interpreter for Data Analysis

Data security is a crucial topic when it comes to leveraging ChatGPT Plus and OpenAI’s Code Interpreter add-on. The ability to harness the power of these tools requires granting access to your data. As the author, I took the risk and shared a dataset of 22,797 records from my company’s servers to showcase the capabilities of ChatGPT Plus. However, the implications and potential risks of sharing data with an AI and the wider internet should be carefully considered.

In my case, I prioritized sharing the data analysis process with you over safeguarding my data. This decision was made understanding that there are no disclosure agreements or significant risks associated with sharing it with ChatGPT and ultimately with you through this article.

To demonstrate the potential of these tools, I used uninstall data for my WordPress plugins. Previously, I only had access to the data in tabular form, offering limited insight into uninstall patterns. But now, with ChatGPT Plus and Code Interpreter, I could derive comprehensive insights and visualize the data.

To get started, you’ll need a ChatGPT Plus subscription and enable the Code Interpreter feature in the settings. Once you’ve configured your session, you can upload your data using the upload feature in the session screen. ChatGPT will confirm the number of records in the file and provide fields description if necessary.

Utilizing Code Interpreter, ChatGPT assists with data analytics in a conversational manner. I asked simple questions like the number of records for each product and the percentage of records with comments. In less than a minute, ChatGPT provided accurate answers and even conducted thematic analysis to identify common trends and describe prevalent functionality issues based on user comments.

Considering the scale of the dataset, this analytical process would have taken days to accomplish manually or through coding. While it took some experimentation with different prompts, the overall time spent interacting with ChatGPT was significantly less than traditional methods.

With the power of ChatGPT Plus and Code Interpreter, you can unlock the ability to analyze large datasets efficiently and gain valuable insights for your business. However, it’s essential to assess the risks and consider whether sharing your data with an AI aligns with your company’s privacy and security policies.