Today, we’ll explore the incredible capabilities of ChatGPT Plus and OpenAI’s Code Interpreter add-on. However, before we delve into the details, let’s address the vital issue of data security.

When using ChatGPT Plus, the AI requires access to the data it will analyze. To demonstrate these capabilities, I personally uploaded a dataset containing 22,797 records from my company’s servers, highlighting the potential risks involved.

Despite this, I believe it is more important to share the data analysis process with you than to prioritize data safeguarding. It is my responsibility to ensure that I do not violate any disclosure agreements or put my company at risk by sharing this data.

Moving on, let’s discuss the dataset itself. Specifically, I utilized uninstall data collected from users who removed my WordPress plugins. The uninstall process prompts users to submit data to my server. Until now, I could only view this data in a tabular format without any comprehensive analytics or insights.

However, with the combination of ChatGPT Plus and Code Interpreter, a new realm of possibilities opened up. By following a few steps and uploading the data, I gained access to powerful data analytics tools.

With Code Interpreter, ChatGPT becomes quite talkative, providing detailed explanations and backstory. To simplify the presentation, I have condensed the screenshots to focus on the essential information.

For example, in just 15 seconds, ChatGPT accurately determined the number of records for each product. This calculation could have taken valuable time if done manually or through coding.

Additionally, ChatGPT extracted insights about the percentage of records containing comments, allowing me to identify common trends and patterns. It also described the prevalent functionality issues for each product based on user comments.

The accuracy of these analyses was impressive, considering the vast number of records processed. Manually performing such analyses would have taken days, but ChatGPT completed them in under a minute.

While it did require some negotiation and experimentation with different prompts, the time saved was significant. In less than an hour, I obtained insights that would have otherwise taken days to compile manually.

To explore further, I attempted to visualize the uninstall reasons using charts. These reasons are categorized, allowing for a more comprehensive understanding of user feedback. Unfortunately, the article does not provide details on the outcome.

In conclusion, ChatGPT Plus and Code Interpreter offer remarkable data analysis capabilities. Despite the potential risks associated with data sharing, the speed and accuracy of the analysis make it a valuable tool for businesses and individuals willing to take that leap.