DALL-E 3: OpenAI’s Upgraded Image Generator

OpenAI’s generative AI software, including ChatGPT, is capable of more than just answering questions. Some programs, like Midjourney, can also create images based on prompts with impressive results. However, it seems that OpenAI is currently working on an upgrade to its DALL-E image generator language model, surpassing the capabilities of the previous version of Midjourney.

Unfortunately, DALL-E 3 is still in development and is currently only accessible to approximately 400 users. When DALL-E 3 is eventually launched, it may lose some of its current capabilities that OpenAI is currently using for training purposes.

YouTuber MattVidPro AI had the opportunity to connect with someone testing this secret version of DALL-E and shared a few examples of its capabilities. The provided clip demonstrates remarkable progress between the May and July test versions of DALL-E. The latest samples showcase AI-generated images without any censorship rules, accurately resembling photos or paintings with intricate brush strokes. This secret DALL-E version also has the ability to incorporate gore, blood, and copyrighted content.

MattVidPro AI described the upgrade as “extremely exciting” and claimed that it surpasses anything seen before, emphasizing its impressive potential. A comparison between the secret DALL-E version and Midjourney’s latest model reveals a significant contrast in sophistication, with OpenAI’s software adhering better to the prompt rules and delivering higher image quality.

The video showcases mesmerizing results, demonstrating that we are only at the early stages of AI-generated imagery. The DALL-E model understands prompts perfectly and achieves accurate text generation most of the time. Notably, the generative AI software makes significant progress in generating hands.

While the release date of DALL-E 3 remains uncertain, it is expected to come with certain restrictions. These might include limitations on blood, gore, copyrighted content, and reproducing existing artwork. OpenAI is likely to implement safeguards in the future DALL-E release to address potential concerns.

This impressive demonstration puts Midjourney, Microsoft, Google, and Adobe on notice, as they will need to develop their own upgrades to compete with DALL-E. According to the YouTuber, the images generated with DALL-E were so compelling that he or she expressed no interest in using Midjourney anymore.

The full video by MattVidPro AI provides a comprehensive showcase of images generated using OpenAI’s secret DALL-E upgrade, along with a comparison to Midjourney.