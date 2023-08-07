OpenAI Announces Upgrades for ChatGPT Chatbot

OpenAI has revealed that its ChatGPT chatbot will be receiving significant updates in the near future. While some of these upgrades will be exclusive to the premium ChatGPT Plus subscription plan, others will be available to users of the free version of the platform.

The updates, which aim to enhance the overall user experience, will begin rolling out this week. Here are the improvements that users can expect:

1. Prompt examples: Starting a chat with a blank page can be daunting. OpenAI will now provide users with prompt examples to help them get started.

2. Suggested replies: To keep conversations flowing smoothly, ChatGPT will suggest relevant ways to continue the dialogue. These suggestions will adapt to the conversation’s subject and tone.

3. Default GPT-4: Plus users will no longer have to manually select the GPT-4 model for each new chat. The chatbot will remember the user’s previously chosen model, eliminating the need for repetitive selection.

4. Uploading multiple files: Plus users will gain the ability to analyze data and generate insights across multiple files using ChatGPT, thanks to the Code Interpreter beta.

5. Stay logged in: OpenAI will no longer log users out after two weeks. When revisiting the chatbot, users will be greeted with a more welcoming page, avoiding the need for frequent logins.

6. Keyboard shortcuts: OpenAI also introduced keyboard shortcuts, particularly useful for working with code. Users can use specific combinations to copy the last code block or view a complete list of shortcuts.

These updates have been well-received by the OpenAI community, as seen in the positive response on social media. However, many users have expressed their desire for the return of the web-browsing plugin, which was temporarily suspended due to certain content display issues.

While the upgrades promise to improve the ChatGPT experience, one potential drawback arises from the option to stay logged in. Although users may appreciate the convenience, the periodic log-out feature served as an added security measure. OpenAI’s decision to remove it may raise concerns about data protection.

Regardless, it is advisable to have reliable antivirus software installed on devices to ensure ongoing protection.

For newcomers to ChatGPT, check out our 7 best ChatGPT tips to make the most of the chatbot’s capabilities.