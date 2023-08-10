OpenAI Expands Custom Instructions for ChatGPT to All Users

OpenAI has announced that it is expanding custom instructions for its AI chatbot, ChatGPT, to all users, including those on the free tier of the service. This feature allows users to add preferences and requirements to guide how ChatGPT responds to them.

The custom instructions feature was first introduced in July for ChatGPT Plus subscribers. It allows users to save time by avoiding the need to rewrite instruction prompts every time they interact with the chatbot. For example, users can specify the desired character count for answers or customize the tone of responses.

The expansion of custom instructions means that users will no longer have to repeatedly state their specific requirements. A teacher, for instance, can create a lesson plan and ChatGPT will understand the grade level without constant repetition.

Developers can use custom instructions to request responses in preferred languages or eliminate those that are not desired. OpenAI emphasizes the importance of steerability in ensuring the AI models reflect the unique needs and diverse contexts of each individual.

Previously, custom instructions were exclusive to ChatGPT Plus subscribers who paid $20 per month. However, OpenAI has now made the feature accessible to all free and Plus users, including those on iOS and Android. Furthermore, custom instructions can be used even with chat history turned off.

To use the custom instructions feature, users can click on their name and select “Custom instructions” to begin. OpenAI also has plans to expand this feature to users in the European Union and the United Kingdom in the near future.