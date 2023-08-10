Study Finds ChatGPT Inaccurate for Software Engineering Prompts

ChatGPT, an AI chatbot known for providing conversational answers to various questions, may not be a reliable resource for software engineering prompts, according to a recent study conducted by Purdue University. Unlike traditional platforms like Stack Overflow, where users have to wait for someone to answer their questions, ChatGPT offers immediate responses. As a result, many software engineers and programmers have turned to ChatGPT for assistance.

To evaluate the efficiency of ChatGPT in answering software engineering prompts, researchers presented 517 Stack Overflow questions to the chatbot and examined the accuracy and quality of its responses. The study revealed that out of the 512 questions analyzed, 52% of ChatGPT’s answers were incorrect, while only 48% were correct. Additionally, a significant proportion of the answers (77%) were excessively verbose.

Despite the high inaccuracy rate, the study found that ChatGPT’s responses were comprehensive 65% of the time and addressed all aspects of the question. However, when 12 participants with varying levels of programming expertise assessed the answers, they preferred Stack Overflow’s responses in most categories. Surprisingly, participants struggled to identify incorrect answers generated by ChatGPT, failing to do so 39.34% of the time.

The well-articulated nature of ChatGPT’s responses led users to overlook incorrect information. This presents a concern as it allows the spread of misinformation. Combined with the low accuracy scores, this study suggests that users should reconsider relying on ChatGPT for software engineering prompts.

It is crucial to note that the findings of this study specifically pertain to software engineering prompts and may not reflect the overall performance of ChatGPT in other domains. Nonetheless, the research highlights the importance of carefully assessing the reliability and accuracy of AI chatbots when seeking specialized information.