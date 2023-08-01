The Challenges of AI Chatbots and Truthfulness

Spend enough time with AI chatbots like ChatGPT, and you’ll quickly notice that they often spout false information. This has become a problem for businesses, organizations, and even high school students relying on generative AI systems to produce accurate documents and complete tasks. The issue of hallucination, confabulation, and fabrication is widespread among AI models.

According to Daniela Amodei, co-founder and president of Anthropic, the maker of chatbot Claude 2, there is no model today that doesn’t suffer from some form of hallucination. These models are primarily designed to predict the next word, and as a result, they often do so inaccurately. Anthropic, OpenAI (the creator of ChatGPT), and other developers of large language models recognize this problem and are working to make them more truthful.

However, linguistic experts like Emily Bender from the University of Washington’s Computational Linguistics Laboratory believe that this issue is inherent in the technology itself. The mismatch between AI technology and its proposed use cases makes it challenging to achieve perfect accuracy. This poses a significant challenge since the reliability of generative AI technology has significant implications for various industries.

For example, the McKinsey Global Institute projects that generative AI technology will contribute billions to the global economy. Chatbots are just one component of this technology, which also includes image, video, music generation, and even code generation. Accuracy is crucial when using AI in fields like news writing, medical advice, and recipe creation, as even a single hallucinated ingredient can have severe consequences.

While some experts are optimistic that these issues can be resolved with time, others doubt that improvements alone will be sufficient. Language models were originally designed to model word form likelihoods, but when used to generate text, they essentially make things up. They excel at mimicking different writing styles but often produce errors that can be difficult for readers to identify.

However, for marketing firms like Jasper AI, these errors are seen as an added bonus since they lead to creative ideas that they would have never thought of themselves. Jasper AI collaborates with companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, and Meta to provide tailored AI language models to customers based on their specific needs.

In conclusion, the challenge of truthfulness in AI chatbots persists. While efforts are being made to improve accuracy, the inherent nature of language models and the technology itself presents obstacles. Nonetheless, many remain optimistic that with time, these issues can be addressed and AI technology will continue to evolve and improve.