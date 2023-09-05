Charles Martinet Doesn’t Know What His New Role as “Mario Ambassador” Entails

During a recent panel at GalaxyCon Austin, the renowned voice of Mario, Charles Martinet, confessed that he is unsure about the specifics of his new role as a “Mario ambassador.” Nintendo had recently announced this position, but it seems that even Martinet himself is in the dark about what it entails.

Martinet stated, “I am now, you might have seen the news, I’m a Mario Ambassador, I don’t know what that is yet, I’m not retired as it were, but I’m an ambassador and as we step forward into the future I will learn, we’ll all learn what exactly that is.”

While Martinet expressed his gratitude for being an ambassador of Nintendo and Mario, he emphasized that he currently has no information about this new role. He requested the audience not to inquire about it, as he is still in the process of familiarizing himself with the position.

According to Nintendo’s initial announcement, Martinet will appear in a special video message alongside Shigeru Miyamoto in the near future. It is hoped that this will provide further clarity on the nature of his ambassadorial responsibilities.

Although Martinet will not be involved in upcoming projects such as Super Mario Bros. Wonder and WarioWare Move It!, he will reprise his role in Luigi’s Mansion: Dark Moon on the Switch, as it is a re-release of the original version. In addition to his work as Mario, Charles has also contributed his voice talents to other projects, including the Dragon Ball Super movie, Super Hero.

While the details of Charles Martinet’s new role as a Mario ambassador remain unclear, fans of the iconic plumber eagerly anticipate learning more about his future contributions to the Nintendo franchise.

