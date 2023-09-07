CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Technology

Nintendo Gives Mario Voice Actor Charles Martinet a Proper Send-Off

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 7, 2023
Nintendo Gives Mario Voice Actor Charles Martinet a Proper Send-Off

Nintendo has released a short video featuring longtime Mario voice actor Charles Martinet and Nintendo executive Shigeru Miyamoto, giving Martinet a proper send-off as he transitions into a new role. In the video, Martinet reflects on his time voicing Mario and expresses his excitement about his new role as a Mario ambassador.

Back in August, Nintendo announced that Martinet would be stepping away from voicing Mario after 25 years and taking on a new role. This announcement confirmed speculation that a new voice actor would be taking over for the character in the upcoming game, Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

Although Nintendo has not revealed who will be the new voice of Mario, the company has expressed its preference for fans to discover it on their own by playing the game and watching the credits. Some have speculated that Martinet and Nintendo may have had a falling out, but the video released by Nintendo suggests that there are no hard feelings between them.

As a Mario ambassador, Martinet will have the opportunity to travel the world and interact with fans, sharing the joy of the Mario franchise. While it’s bittersweet that Martinet will no longer be the voice of Mario in games, fans can still experience his enthusiasm and iconic lines in person.

It’s clear that Charles Martinet has left an indelible mark on the gaming community with his portrayal of Mario. As he embarks on this new adventure, fans can only express their gratitude for his contribution to one of gaming’s most beloved characters.

Sources:
– Ash Parrish, Kotaku

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

Technology

Starfield Impresses Players with Detailed Physics and Object Interactions

Sep 7, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Technology

New Platform myNILpay Encourages Donations to Help UNC Tennis Star Recover Earnings

Sep 7, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

The Pressure Continues for Apple Shares

Sep 7, 2023 Mampho Brescia

You missed

News

North Korean Hackers Targeting Security Researchers with Zero-Day Exploits

Sep 7, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
News

Cloud Communications Services: Key Considerations for a Successful Hybrid Workforce

Sep 7, 2023 0 Comments
Technology

Starfield Impresses Players with Detailed Physics and Object Interactions

Sep 7, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Technology

New Platform myNILpay Encourages Donations to Help UNC Tennis Star Recover Earnings

Sep 7, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments