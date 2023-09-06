The Strong Museum of Play to Recreate Classic Donkey Kong Arcade Cabinet

The Strong National Museum of Play is set to create a 20-foot tall recreation of the iconic Nintendo Donkey Kong arcade cabinet. This larger-than-life version of the classic game will serve as a nostalgia-inducing installation for visitors to the museum.

For older gamers who grew up with consoles like the Nintendo Entertainment System or the SEGA Master System, Donkey Kong holds a special place in their hearts. The game, originally released in 1981, introduced the character of Mario (then known as Jumpman) and marked the debut of the iconic ape, Donkey Kong.

The Strong Museum’s recreation of the Donkey Kong arcade cabinet aims to bring back the joy and excitement of playing this timeless classic. Visitors will be able to walk right up to the towering cabinet and experience the game firsthand, just as they did in the arcades of the 1980s.

