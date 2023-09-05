Air Liquide Boosts Mining Sector with Oxygen Technology

Air Liquide, with over a century of experience in the mining industry, possesses extensive knowledge of how oxygen can enhance mining operations. The company continuously develops and improves its technologies to support the Australian mining sector’s ability to produce high-quality ore efficiently.

One of Air Liquide’s key technologies is Pressure Swing Absorption (PSA), which enables on-site oxygen production. Over the past 30 years, the company has witnessed the evolution of PSA and is now witnessing a resurgence in its usage within the industry. Air Liquide recently commissioned its first PSA in Western Australia in over a decade, marking a significant milestone.

PSA technology is a leading method for on-site oxygen production, particularly for medium to high oxygen consumers operating in the 10-30 tonnes of O2 per day range. Its popularity stems from its suitability for gold mine applications situated in remote areas, where oxygen consumption profiles typically align with its capabilities.

Rick Edwards, national and key account manager for mining and extraction at Air Liquide, highlights the significant improvements made in the design and reliability of the PSA plant. By implementing various design aspects and drawing on local expertise, Air Liquide has enhanced the safety and efficiency of the plant. The successful commissioning of the plant signals a revival of the PSA supply mode, allowing Air Liquide to confidently offer this solution to new and existing customers.

While PSA has been a go-to oxygen supply application for many mine sites, the rise of bulk liquid availability and delivery efficiencies had diminished its usage. Recognizing this, Air Liquide revisited PSA technology with a revitalized approach. The company aimed to develop a standardized plant capable of delivering the required supply pressure while avoiding the need for an oxygen booster. Air Liquide has successfully achieved this objective, offering a cost-effective and reliable solution to customers.

In addition to PSA technology, Air Liquide provides over-the-fence (OTF) or build-own-operate (BOO) packages tailored to individual customer needs. These packages encompass installation, operation, maintenance, telemonitored performance tracking, and full backup services. By establishing a supply agreement, Air Liquide ensures that the plant meets the agreed-upon flow rate, pressure, purity, and ongoing availability. In cases of any unplanned downtime or a shortfall in purity or flow rate, Air Liquide’s liquid backup system mitigates any impact on the customer, emphasizing the company’s commitment to a reliable supply system.

Furthermore, Air Liquide continues to innovate solutions for large oxygen consumers with the introduction of its new-generation APSA technology. The APSA O2 employs cryogenic distillation to deliver high-purity oxygen with exceptional energy efficiency. By combining the benefits of cryogenic distillation with a market segment that previously relied on multiple vacuum swing adsorption systems, Air Liquide now offers the most efficient solution available for high gaseous oxygen consumers.

The advancements in PSA and APSA technologies by Air Liquide showcase the company’s commitment to enhancing the mining sector’s efficiency and sustainability. By providing reliable on-site oxygen production and tailored supply solutions, Air Liquide plays a vital role in supporting the Australian mining industry’s success.

Source: Australian Mining, September 2023.