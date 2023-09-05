The Latest Image of Vikram Lander on Moon’s South Pole Gets a 3D Touch

India’s space agency, ISRO, has introduced a groundbreaking method of visualizing objects and lunar terrain in three dimensions. Utilizing anaglyph technology, ISRO provided a 3D touch to the latest image of the Vikram Lander on the Moon’s south pole.

Anaglyph technology uses multi-view images to create a 3D effect, offering a more immersive and detailed view of the subject matter. This new technique allows scientists and researchers to better understand the topography of the Moon and study objects with greater clarity.

The video released by ISRO showcases the enhanced 3D image of the Vikram Lander, providing viewers with a unique perspective of the lunar surface. By wearing red-cyan glasses, the 3D effect becomes apparent, allowing for a more engaging experience.

This development by ISRO is a significant advancement in lunar imaging. The 3D touch not only enhances the visual experience but also aids in the analysis and interpretation of lunar data. Scientists can now explore the Moon’s south pole with a greater level of precision, potentially uncovering new insights and discoveries.

ISRO continues to push the boundaries of space exploration, consistently innovating and experimenting with new technologies. Their focus on enhancing visualization techniques highlights their commitment to advancing scientific research and knowledge.

