ISRO Successfully Lands Vikram Lander on the Moon Again: Here’s Why

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully achieved a soft landing of the Chandrayaan-3 mission’s Vikram Lander on the Moon for the second time. This time, the lander was commanded to reignite its engines and raise itself by approximately 40 cm. It achieved a safe landing at a distance of 30 to 40 cm from its previous landing spot.

But why did ISRO choose to soft-land the lander on the Moon again? The initial landing, which took place on August 23, was a success, with the lander touching down well within its intended landing site. So, what was the need for a second landing?

ISRO explained that by conducting the hop experiment and ascending a few centimetres, Vikram Lander has successfully achieved all its objectives. This maneuver helps in studying future sample returns and human missions. Although ISRO currently does not have any human mission or Moon sample return planned, it is focused on the Gaganyaan project, which aims to demonstrate human spaceflight capabilities.

Other countries, such as China and the United States, also have lunar exploration missions in progress. China’s Chang’e 6 mission, scheduled for a 2024 launch, will perform their second sample return mission. NASA’s Artemis program intends to reestablish a human presence on the Moon, with a crewed lunar exploration mission planned for beyond 2025.

Throughout the Chandrayaan-3 mission, the Vikram Lander and Pragyan rover have achieved significant milestones. The rover covered a distance of over 100 meters before entering sleep mode, and the presence of sulphur on the lunar surface near the south pole was confirmed. The mission also conducted pioneering measurements of the lunar plasma environment, recorded seismic activity, explored thermal characteristics, and confirmed the presence of sulphur using different techniques.

These achievements contribute to the overall understanding of the Moon’s surface and help pave the way for future lunar missions. ISRO’s continued efforts in space exploration demonstrate India’s commitment to advancing scientific knowledge and technological capabilities in the field.

Definitions:

– ISRO: Indian Space Research Organisation

– Chandrayaan: India’s lunar exploration program

– Vikram Lander: The lander used in the Chandrayaan missions

– Gaganyaan: India’s human spaceflight program

– Chang’e 6: China’s lunar exploration mission

– Artemis: NASA’s program for reestablishing a human presence on the Moon

Sources:

– Singh Rahul Sunilkumar – India Today

– Aniruddha Dhar – India Today