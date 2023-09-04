Chandrayaan-3 Lander Enters Sleep Mode as Intended, Says ISRO

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has confirmed that the Chandrayaan-3 lander, named Vikram, has successfully performed a “hop,” followed by entering sleep mode as planned. This development comes after the lander completed in-situ experiments conducted by various payloads, including ChaSTE, RAMBHA-LP, and ILSA. The collected data has been transmitted back to Earth.

ISRO stated that the lander is now in sleep mode, with only the receivers active. Vikram will remain in sleep mode until its solar power is depleted and the battery drained, at which point it will join the rover Pragyan in slumber. ISRO hopes that both lander and rover will wake up again when the Sun rises on the Moon around September 22.

Earlier, ISRO had announced that Vikram had accomplished another significant milestone by performing a hop, where it fired its engines, elevated itself by around 40cm, and landed safely at a distance of 30-40cm away. This experiment could provide valuable insights for future missions involving sample returns and human exploration.

Additionally, various scientific payloads carried by Vikram and Pragyan have been conducting experiments and collecting data. Pragyan’s instruments have confirmed the presence of sulphur on the lunar surface, indicating a volcanic history. Vikram’s payloads have recorded the temperature profile of the lunar topsoil and detected a “natural event” that occurred on August 26, the source of which has yet to be determined.

ISRO Chairman, S Somanath, has cautioned that the data collected so far only presents initial findings and more research is needed before any definitive conclusions can be drawn. However, the discovery of sulphur and other scientific data gathered by the mission are expected to contribute to scientific papers and further understanding of the Moon’s geological past.

Sources:

– ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation)