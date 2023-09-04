ISRO’s Vikram Lander Successfully Adjusts Position and Lands Safely for the Second Time

The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has announced that it successfully commanded the Vikram Lander to adjust its position and land safely for the second time on the Moon. In a tweet, ISRO stated that the lander exceeded its mission objectives by successfully undergoing a hop experiment. It fired its engines as commanded, raising itself by about 40 cm and landing safely at a distance of 30-40 cm away from its original position.

The video captured by Vikram Lander’s camera vividly shows the lander lifting and achieving a soft landing. ISRO confirmed that all systems of the lander performed nominally and were healthy, and that the deployed Ramp, Chandra’s Surface Thermo physical Experiment (ChaSTE), and Instrument for Lunar Seismic Activity (ILSA) were folded back and redeployed successfully.

As the lunar night approaches the ‘Shiv Shakti’ Point, Pragyan Rover’s sleep mode has already been activated, and ISRO plans to enable hibernation for the Vikram lander as well. While Chandrayaan 3 has already achieved its primary objectives, ISRO scientists are hopeful that both the lander and rover can endure the frigid temperatures that can drop as low as -200 degrees Celsius on the lunar surface. NASA’s Moon Tracker indicates that the lunar sunset began on September 4 at the location where Chandrayaan-3’s lander is positioned. This lunar night is expected to last until September 6, with the subsequent lunar sunrise anticipated on September 20.

ISRO expressed its hopes for the successful reawakening of another series of tasks, but if not, the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover will remain as enduring representations of India on the lunar surface.

Sources:

– Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)

– NASA’s Moon Tracker