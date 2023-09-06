CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Technology

NASA Releases Photo of India’s Lunar Lander on Moon’s Surface

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 6, 2023
NASA has shared a photograph of India’s lunar lander, Vikram, on the Moon’s surface. The image, taken by the camera on NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter, shows Vikram as a tiny speck in the center of the photo, with its dark shadow visible against the bright halo around it. The lander touched down near the Moon’s south pole on August 23 as part of India’s Chandrayaan-2 mission.

India became the fourth country to achieve a soft landing on the Moon, following the United States, the former Soviet Union, and China. The lander and the rover, named Pragyaan, spent approximately 10 days on the lunar surface, collecting data and images that exceeded their mission objectives, according to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

As the Sun began to set on the Moon, ISRO announced that Vikram and Pragyaan had entered a “sleep mode” and would remain in close proximity to each other until the next lunar day begins on September 22. During this time, they will recharge their batteries using sunlight.

ISRO has been providing regular updates on the movements and findings of the lander and the rover. Recently, ISRO announced that Vikram had successfully completed a hop experiment, rising up by about 40cm and landing at a distance of 30-40cm. This success suggests that the spacecraft could potentially be used for future sample return missions or human exploration.

The Chandrayaan-2 mission has showcased India’s growing prowess in space exploration. As the country continues to make strides in this field, it has been keeping the world updated on its achievements and discoveries.

Sources:
– BBC News, Geeta Pandey
– ISRO

By Gabriel Botha

