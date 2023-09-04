ISRO Successfully Executes Second Landing of Vikram Lander on Lunar Surface

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) continues to make remarkable strides in space exploration as it successfully executed a second landing of the Vikram Lander on the lunar surface. This historic achievement is a testament to the expertise and dedication of India’s space agency.

ISRO announced through a tweet that it had commanded the Vikram Lander to fire its engines, raising itself by approximately 40 cm before safely touching down at a distance of 30-40 cm away. This second touchdown demonstrates ISRO’s mastery in soft-landing technology, a crucial aspect of lunar missions.

The video accompanying the announcement captured the momentous event, allowing viewers to witness history unfold before their eyes. Through their videos, Hindustan Times aims to provide news, views, and explainers on current issues in India and around the world.

ISRO’s accomplishments in lunar exploration pave the way for future missions and research. The Chandrayaan-3 mission, a follow-up to the successful Chandrayaan-2, is anticipated to build upon the lessons learned from previous endeavors. The Pragyan rover, accompanying the Vikram Lander, remains an integral part of these missions, furthering scientific exploration and understanding of the lunar surface.

ISRO’s commitment to advancing space exploration is evident in its use of innovative technological tools to swiftly deliver news and engage with the public. Their efforts aim to provide a better, 360-degree understanding of the world of space exploration.

This latest achievement by ISRO not only enhances India’s reputation in the global space community but also contributes to scientific knowledge about the moon. Future lunar missions are expected to build upon the success of this milestone, taking us closer to unlocking the mysteries of the lunar surface.

