Join the Chandrayaan-3 MahaQuiz and Win Cash Prizes!

ISRO and MyGov are inviting Indian citizens to participate in the Chandrayaan-3 MahaQuiz to celebrate the success of India’s space exploration journey. This quiz is an opportunity for people to explore the wonders of the moon and showcase their love for science and discovery.

To participate in the Chandrayaan-3 MahaQuiz, individuals must create an account on MyGov and provide valid and correct details in their profile. It is important to have an updated profile for further communication and eligibility to win. Participants will receive an OTP (One-Time Password) to validate their Indian mobile number or email ID before starting the quiz. Multiple entries using the same mobile number or email ID will not be considered. Once the OTP is entered correctly, the quiz will begin.

Participants must accept and agree to the mentioned Terms and Conditions before entering the quiz. The questions will be randomly selected from a question bank through an automated process. After completing the quiz, participants will receive an SMS or email within 24 hours, allowing them to download their participation certificate. Regularly checking the website for updates is recommended.

Cash prizes will be awarded to the winners of the MahaQuiz. The top performer will receive a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh, the second-best performer will receive Rs 75,000, and the third best performer will receive Rs 50,000. Consolation prizes of Rs 2,000 each will be given to the next 100 best performers, and Rs 1,000 each for the next 200 best performers.

It is important to note that the quiz is open to all Indian citizens. ISRO and MyGov reserve the right to modify or discontinue the quiz in the event of unforeseen circumstances. They also have the right to disqualify or refuse participation from any participant who may be detrimental to the quiz. ISRO and MyGov employees, as well as their immediate family members, are not eligible to participate.

In conclusion, the Chandrayaan-3 MahaQuiz is a fantastic opportunity for Indian citizens to engage with India’s space exploration journey and win cash prizes. By showcasing their knowledge and passion for science and discovery, participants have a chance to be rewarded for their excellence. So, join the MahaQuiz and embrace India’s journey of Chandrapath!

