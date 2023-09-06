ISRO Releases 3D Images of Moon Surface from Chandrayaan 3’s Vikram Lander

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has captured stunning 3D images of the lunar surface using its Vikram Lander. These images have been eagerly awaited by the public, as Chandrayaan 3 marks the first mission on the southern lunar surface. ISRO has periodically released pictures of the moon’s surface, but the 3D images are something unique.

In a tweet, ISRO shared a ‘anaglyph’ image of the Vikram lander, which was captured from the South Pole of the moon. The image appears unusual because the left channel displays the red channel, while the right one shows the green and blue channels. This combination results in visually striking features. ISRO explained that the 3D image was created using both left and right images captured through the NavCam Stereo on board.

An anaglyph is a 3D representation of an object that is shown in three colors: red, blue, and green, from multiple viewpoints. In this case, the left image is placed in the red channel, while the right image goes into the blue and green channels, giving it a cyan appearance. These visual differences in perspective create a stereo effect, providing a visual impression of three dimensions. To view these images properly, it is recommended to use red and cyan glasses.

The release of these images came shortly after ISRO announced that the Vikram Lander had been put into sleep mode, along with the Pragyan Rover. This is part of the normal operational procedure, where once the data collected by the payloads is transmitted to Earth and their tasks are completed, they are turned off. It is expected that the Vikram Lander and Pragyan Rover will be awakened again around September 22.

Chandrayaan 3’s successful mission has made India the fourth country to successfully land on the moon. This achievement brings relief after the challenges faced in Chandrayaan 2’s mission. With the release of these stunning 3D images, ISRO continues to capture the world’s attention with its space exploration efforts.

Definitions:

– Anaglyph: A 3D representation of an object that is shown in red, blue, and green colors from multiple viewpoints.

– NavCam Stereo: A camera system on board the Pragyan Rover used to capture left and right images.

