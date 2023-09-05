Chandrayaan-3 Mission Achieves 3D Visualization of the Moon

The Pragyan rover, as part of the Chandrayaan-3 mission, has successfully utilized anaglyph technology to create a 3D visual representation of the Moon. This new method allows for the immersive viewing of objects on the lunar terrain with a greater sense of depth and detail.

The 3D effect is achieved through the use of stereo or multi-view images, which are then processed using the anaglyph technique. Developed by the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) Laboratory for Electro-Optic Systems (LEOS), the NavCam technology played a vital role in creating these anaglyph images.

To create the 3D effect, the left and right images are positioned in different color channels. The left image is placed in the red channel, while the right image is placed in the blue and green channels, resulting in cyan. The difference in perspective between these two images produces the stereo effect, giving the visual impression of three dimensions.

These 3D images not only provide a visual treat but also offer scientists a new way to explore the Moon’s terrestrial objects in greater detail. ISRO recommends the use of 3D glasses with red and cyan colors to fully immerse viewers in the depth and detail of these images.

The processing of data for these images is meticulously conducted by ISRO’s Space Applications Centre (SAC), ensuring accurate and high-quality visual representations of the lunar terrain.

This achievement marks another significant milestone for the Chandrayaan-3 mission, furthering our understanding of the Moon and its unique characteristics. With the ability to visualize the Moon in 3D, scientists and researchers can delve deeper into the exploration of our celestial neighbor.

