Chandigarh’s Heritage Piece to be Auctioned in Barcelona

Sep 3, 2023
Chandigarh’s Heritage Piece to be Auctioned in Barcelona

A piece of Chandigarh’s heritage is set to be auctioned in Barcelona, Spain, on September 7. The easy chair, designed by architect Pierre Jeanneret in 1959 for Punjab Engineering College (PEC), is made of teak wood and wicker and bears the inscription: PEC, Boys Hostel, 59. With a reserve price of ₹3.56 lakh, this chair holds significant historical value.

This is not the first time that Chandigarh’s heritage furniture has been auctioned off. In July, a pair of Kangaroo Chairs, also designed by Jeanneret, was sold for $8,500 (₹6.9 lakh) in the United States. Additionally, in April, nine heritage furniture items from Chandigarh were sold off in Chicago for ₹1.64 crore, with the highest-priced item going for ₹18.8 lakh.

It is worth noting that an auction involving 40 heritage items from Chandigarh was called off by a French auction house earlier this year after the French Police initiated an investigation. The auction house’s website was also made inaccessible. Moreover, on January 20, 10 heritage items from Chandigarh were auctioned in New Jersey, US.

These auctions highlight the global interest and demand for Chandigarh’s heritage furniture. Architect Pierre Jeanneret’s designs, especially those associated with Punjab Engineering College, hold immense cultural significance. The sale of these items not only brings attention to the architectural heritage of Chandigarh but also serves as a reminder of the lasting legacy of Jeanneret’s work.

Sources:
– HT Correspondent, Chandigarh. “Chandigarh’s Heritage Piece to be Auctioned in Barcelona.” Hindustan Times. (no URL)
– Image source: HT File

