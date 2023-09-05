CGI Federal to Continue Developing Digital Immigration Records Systems for USCIS

CGI Federal Inc. has been awarded a 5-year task order to continue the development of the digital immigration records systems for the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), a department of the Department of Homeland Security. The task order, valued at $159 million, was awarded to CGI Federal under the Alliant 2 contract vehicle’s Records Management Support Services (RMSS) task order.

CGI Federal will provide agile development teams to build, expand, and manage technology as part of USCIS’ multi-year initiative to modernize their records. The company has a longstanding relationship with USCIS and is proud to continue their role as a mission-critical partner in the digital transformation of the nation’s immigration process. Clay Goldwein, Senior Vice-President and National Security and Justice Business Unit lead at CGI Federal, expressed their commitment to ensuring that USCIS systems and solutions meet current requirements and are ready for future growth and evolution.

CGI Federal’s work will facilitate the transformation of the current immigration benefits claim process into a fully electronic and streamlined experience. This transformation aims to decrease processing time, safeguard resources, and improve the accuracy of immigration claims. CGI Federal will leverage agile development systems integration and infrastructure services to achieve these goals. Additionally, their mission-focused delivery will assist USCIS in accurately capturing records for preservation by the National Archives and Records Administration.

In addition to their work on digital immigration records systems, CGI Federal has also played a significant role in connecting federal agencies responsible for managing broader immigration processes. Recently, they were part of a team that implemented a digital processing solution for Special Immigrant Visas, as well as digital solutions for the border. CGI Federal was recognized with the USCIS Director’s Award for Ingenuity and Innovation in 2023 for their contributions to these agile digitization efforts.

Sources: CGI