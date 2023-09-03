The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology Introduces Personalised Adaptive Learning into DIKSHA Platform

The National eGovernance Division (NeGD), a division under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), plans to integrate Personalised Adaptive Learning (PAL) into its existing Digital Infrastructure for Knowledge Sharing (DIKSHA) platform. PAL is a software-based approach that aims to provide students with individualised learning experiences based on their unique needs and abilities.

DIKSHA, which falls under the Ministry of Education, currently provides e-content to schools through an online portal and a mobile application. However, the platform is limited to serving as a static content repository. With the integration of PAL, students will benefit from a personalised learning experience that adapts to their progress throughout the curriculum.

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has sought MeitY’s expertise in facilitating the implementation of PAL for DIKSHA. This integration will allow AI technology to identify areas where students are struggling and provide them with additional support. For example, if a student makes a calculation mistake while learning the Pythagoras theorem, the AI learning system will flag the error and redirect the student to a basic video on how to make the calculation correctly.

PAL is a massive undertaking that requires the categorisation and tagging of content across various subjects. In some cases, new content may need to be created. The MeitY official stated that Chemistry, Mathematics, and Physics for Classes 9 to 12 are considered the most difficult subjects, and PAL will initially be developed for these classes. The aim of integrating PAL into DIKSHA is to improve learning outcomes, reduce dropout rates, and enhance school retention.

Some states, such as Andhra Pradesh, have already partnered with private edtech companies to implement PAL in select schools. However, budget constraints have been a significant obstacle to widespread adoption. The streaming costs for hosting data on cloud-based servers could run into several hundred crores if millions of school-going students stream content for hours each day or week.

The MeitY is also exploring the introduction of voice commands in DIKSHA 2.0 as part of AI-enabled learning. This feature would allow students to access chapter summaries and other information by simply using voice commands.

The NeGD is set to release an Expression of Interest to gauge the market for edtech companies that can assist in launching PAL and integrating it with DIKSHA 2.0.

