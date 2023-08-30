Marquette University Announces Merge of Center for Teaching and Learning and Department of Digital Learning

Marquette University has announced the merger of the Center for Teaching and Learning (CTL) and the Department of Digital Learning. The new combined unit, called the Center for Teaching and Learning, aims to provide consistent, comprehensive, and seamless support for teaching and learning across all programs, disciplines, and modalities.

Under the leadership of Dr. Jennifer Maney, the CTL will continue to promote teaching excellence at Marquette by offering professional development rooted in Ignatian pedagogy, inclusive practices, and the scholarship of teaching and learning. The center will highlight sound pedagogical practices and explore the application of learning-centered teaching practices using technologies to enhance the instructional process.

The CTL will maintain high-quality standards for the instructional design of online and hybrid courses. It will also provide consultation, strategies, tools, and other resources for instructors. Dr. Melissa Shew, teaching associate professor of philosophy, has taken on a new leadership role as the associate director of teaching excellence within the CTL. Her responsibilities include developing and maintaining best practices in teaching across the university, running the Faculty Fellows program, and curating and producing scholarship related to teaching and learning.

Additionally, the merger includes the award-winning Service Learning Program, which supports faculty interested in integrating experiential, community-based learning as a pedagogy in various courses. The program, directed by Kim Bohat, also offers a student-focused critical reflection series.

The merger of the CTL and the Department of Digital Learning strengthens Marquette’s commitment to supporting and developing faculty. By combining the units, the university aims to reduce administrative costs while enhancing services for the campus community. The Center for Teaching and Learning looks forward to continuing its support for faculty in creating both in-person and virtual classrooms that reflect Marquette’s Ignatian identity.

