Phone Hacking Company Cellebrite Requests Secrecy from Government Users

For years, government authorities around the world have relied on phone hacking technology provided by Cellebrite to unlock phones and access data. However, a leaked training video obtained by TechCrunch reveals that Cellebrite asks users to keep its technology and their use of it secret.

Legal experts argue that the use of powerful technology like Cellebrite’s should be public and subject to scrutiny. Transparency is crucial for judges to authorize searches and the use of evidence in court, ensuring the rights of defendants and the public.

Riana Pfefferkorn, a research scholar at Stanford University, emphasizes that defendants must have the ability to understand how Cellebrite devices work and determine if they functioned properly. Important information should not be hidden to protect a company’s business interests.

Hanni Fakhoury, a criminal defense attorney, explains that disclosure is necessary for the defense to determine if there were legal issues in obtaining the evidence and challenge it if necessary.

In the training video, a Cellebrite employee claims that disclosing their technology could help criminals and make law enforcement’s work more difficult. However, critics argue that this secrecy also enables authoritarian regimes, criminal groups, and cyber-mercenaries to exploit vulnerable devices and commit crimes.

Cellebrite spokesperson Victor Cooper states that the company is committed to supporting ethical law enforcement and designing tools for lawful use. However, the spokesperson did not respond to questions about changing the content of their training.

It is not uncommon for companies like Cellebrite to request secrecy. Government contractor Harris Corporation, for instance, made law enforcement agencies sign non-disclosure agreements regarding its cellphone surveillance tool.

In conclusion, Cellebrite’s request for secrecy raises concerns about transparency, defendants’ rights, and the potential for exploitation by authoritarian regimes and cybercriminals.