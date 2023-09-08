Sony Unveils Four New Crystal LED Displays for Virtual Production Applications

Sony Electronics has introduced the VERONA series, comprising four crystal LED displays specifically designed for virtual production applications. These displays incorporate the latest technological advancements and input from filmmakers to deliver superior quality and efficiency for in-camera virtual effects (VFX). The key technologies utilized in the development of the VERONA displays are the Deep Black and Anti-Reflection Surface technologies. Together, these technologies enhance black-level expression and minimize contrast loss caused by light from adjacent LED panels and studio lighting equipment, thereby reducing post-production time and costs. With a high brightness of 1,500 cd/m2 and a wide color gamut covering over 97% of DCI-P3, the VERONA displays offer a realistic visual experience. Furthermore, the displays feature high-performance LED drivers that enable high refresh rates of up to 7,680Hz, minimizing scanline artifacts in camera footage.

Sony Electronics has collaborated closely with industry leaders to ensure easy installation and versatility of the VERONA displays on production sets. The displays are designed with a 1:1 cabinet design, easy-grip handles, locating pins, and a lever-type locking mechanism that can be operated without tools. They can also be adapted for curved, hanging, and stacking LED designs, supporting multiple screens up to 23 feet high. According to Kevin O’Connor, Senior Director of Cinematic Production Solutions at Sony Electronics, the VERONA displays are an essential component in seamlessly integrating the real and virtual realms in virtual productions.

The VERONA series will be showcased at the Sony booth during the upcoming IBC event in Amsterdam, and it is expected to be available for purchase in Spring 2024.

Source: Sony Electronics

TECNO to Launch First Flip Phone, the PHANTOM V Flip 5G at Flagship Event

TECNO, a technology brand, has announced the launch of its first-ever flip phone, the PHANTOM V Flip 5G, at the upcoming Flip in Style TECNO Flagship Product Launch 2023 event in Singapore on September 22. This event will combine luxury-level aesthetics with advanced technologies. The introduction of the PHANTOM V Flip 5G demonstrates TECNO’s commitment to exploring new form factors and redefining the style and functionality of flip phones. The new flip phone aligns with TECNO’s “Go Premium” global business strategy, which aims to create a range of premium devices by integrating advanced technologies with stylish designs.

In addition to the PHANTOM V Flip 5G, TECNO will also unveil its new TECNO MEGABOOK T1 2023 14-inch laptop, which was previously launched at IFA Berlin 2023. With these new product offerings, TECNO aims to cater to consumers who value both style and forward-thinking technology in their devices.

Source: TECNO

Kandao Introduces the QooCam3, a 360-Degree Action Camera

Kandao Technology has recently unveiled its latest product, the QooCam3, a 360-degree action camera designed for capturing adventures. The QooCam3 features dual fisheye lenses that can capture various angles, producing stunning 360-degree videos in 5.7K 30FPS and high-resolution 62MP panoramic photos. With a wide F1.6 aperture and two 1/1.55-inch sensors, the QooCam3 performs well in low-light conditions. The camera’s DNG8 mode, combined with the RAW+ software, enhances every detail by capturing eight files in one frame and merging them, resulting in ultimate image quality.

In addition to its photo and video capabilities, the QooCam3 incorporates 360-degree Ambisonic audio, delivering spatial and immersive sound to complement the visuals. The camera also features Audio SuperSteady processing, ensuring that sound direction is correctly aligned with camera rotation during shooting. Other notable features include SuperSteady Stabilization 2.0, 360-degree horizontal correction, IP68 waterproof and dustproof rating, responsive touch control on a 1.9-inch LCD touchscreen, and a detachable 1600mAh long-lasting battery.

The QooCam3 by Kandao is currently available for purchase at a price of $349.00.

Source: Kandao Technology